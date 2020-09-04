AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,271 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CALM. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 332.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 32.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

In other news, CEO Adolphus B. Baker sold 5,520,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $215,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,245,577. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jean Morris Adams sold 1,380,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $53,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 32.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CALM opened at $39.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.64 and its 200 day moving average is $41.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 91.72 and a beta of -0.23. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $46.66.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $453.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.22 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 1.36%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

