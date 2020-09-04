AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,695 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,780,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,898,000 after acquiring an additional 102,119 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,086,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,521,000 after buying an additional 449,179 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,443,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,286,000 after buying an additional 714,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,657,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,065,000 after buying an additional 99,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.6% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 9,442,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,007,000 after acquiring an additional 666,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 22,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $640,397.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,681.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMH stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.59. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.44 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 11.94%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.79.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.