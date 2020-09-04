AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the second quarter worth approximately $3,547,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,197,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,446,000 after acquiring an additional 40,024 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CNH Industrial by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 434,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 198,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNHI opened at $8.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 6.74. CNH Industrial NV has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $11.99.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 4.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial NV will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.29.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

