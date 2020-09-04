AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 1,475 Shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 73.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nevro were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 14,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 0.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $105,082.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $42,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,390 shares of company stock valued at $14,133,326 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

NVRO stock opened at $138.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -46.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Nevro Corp has a 12 month low of $65.05 and a 12 month high of $148.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.22 and its 200 day moving average is $121.34.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.44. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 38.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nevro Corp will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $116.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group raised Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Nevro from $137.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

