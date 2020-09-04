Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Allot Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allot Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allot Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allot Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Shares of ALLT stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,689. Allot Communications has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allot Communications will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Allot Communications by 25.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Allot Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Allot Communications by 41.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Allot Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $984,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allot Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,612,000. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

