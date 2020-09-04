Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Short Interest Up 55.0% in August

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 266,300 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the July 30th total of 171,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ALLT stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $350.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Allot Communications has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.61.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLT. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allot Communications during the second quarter valued at about $984,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allot Communications during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allot Communications during the second quarter worth about $1,612,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Allot Communications by 41.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Allot Communications by 25.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Allot Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.