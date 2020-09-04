Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target Lowered to $53.50 at Scotiabank

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $55.00 to $53.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

APYRF has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities raised shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.31.

APYRF stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.89. 586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.89. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $43.25.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

