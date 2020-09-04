Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegiant Travel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.92.

ALGT stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,369. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $60.06 and a 52-week high of $183.26. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($5.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.13 million. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business’s revenue was down 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post -9.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,076 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $123,115.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,813.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total transaction of $13,341,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,431,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,339,721.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $341,970 and sold 190,870 shares worth $24,208,483. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 211.6% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 427,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,673,000 after purchasing an additional 290,210 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,379,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,828,000 after purchasing an additional 254,951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 215.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after buying an additional 196,776 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 385.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,190,000 after buying an additional 118,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 62.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,156,000 after acquiring an additional 74,224 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

