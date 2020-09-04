Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.44.

Shares of ANCUF stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $34.79. The company had a trading volume of 28,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,291. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.57. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $36.40.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

