Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ANCUF. Barclays upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. CIBC upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.44.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

ANCUF stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.79. The company had a trading volume of 28,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,291. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $36.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.57.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.