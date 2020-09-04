Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its target price upped by CIBC from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.44.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

ANCUF stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.79. The stock had a trading volume of 28,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,291. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.57. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $36.40.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.