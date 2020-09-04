Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALGN. OTR Global upgraded Align Technology to a positive rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Align Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $258.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays downgraded Align Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $279.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $314.52 on Tuesday. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $127.88 and a 1-year high of $326.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $303.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.05. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.91.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). Align Technology had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 81.50%. The company had revenue of $352.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.08, for a total value of $2,072,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,553,337.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.83, for a total value of $10,564,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,860 shares in the company, valued at $34,668,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,252 shares of company stock worth $22,460,548 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,291,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 970,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,264,000 after buying an additional 42,452 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,869,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 10,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

