Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Price Target Increased to $184.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.50% from the stock’s current price.
ARE has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.27.
NYSE:ARE opened at $169.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.76. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $177.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.
In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 18,881 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.18, for a total value of $3,326,454.58. Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 2,678 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.71, for a total value of $408,957.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at $7,704,066.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,809 shares of company stock worth $16,882,487 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,193,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,276,320,000 after acquiring an additional 823,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,166,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,667,524,000 after purchasing an additional 821,353 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,325,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,746,000 after purchasing an additional 773,710 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,673,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $920,525,000 after purchasing an additional 562,500 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.
