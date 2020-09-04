Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Price Target Increased to $184.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.50% from the stock’s current price.

ARE has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.27.

NYSE:ARE opened at $169.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.76. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $177.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $436.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.92 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 18,881 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.18, for a total value of $3,326,454.58. Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 2,678 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.71, for a total value of $408,957.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at $7,704,066.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,809 shares of company stock worth $16,882,487 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,193,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,276,320,000 after acquiring an additional 823,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,166,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,667,524,000 after purchasing an additional 821,353 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,325,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,746,000 after purchasing an additional 773,710 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,673,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $920,525,000 after purchasing an additional 562,500 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

