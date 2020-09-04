Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.99

Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.99 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of AADV opened at GBX 75.50 ($0.99) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.68 million and a P/E ratio of 22.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 73.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 74.86. Albion Development VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 69.50 ($0.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 80.50 ($1.05).

About Albion Development VCT

Albion Development VCT PLC is a venture capital trust which provides equity and debt finance to growing unquoted companies across various sectors. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture, and operating or managing hotels or residential care homes.

