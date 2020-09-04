Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.99

Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.99 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of AADV opened at GBX 75.50 ($0.99) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.68 million and a P/E ratio of 22.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 73.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 74.86. Albion Development VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 69.50 ($0.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 80.50 ($1.05).
About Albion Development VCT
