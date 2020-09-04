Alacer Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alacer Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 486,000 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the July 30th total of 265,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Separately, Dundee Securities lifted their price objective on Alacer Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

DPMLF stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06. Alacer Gold has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $8.09. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.33.

Alacer Gold (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Alacer Gold had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter.

Alacer Gold Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation, which produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

