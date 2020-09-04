Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) PT Lowered to $6.00 at BTIG Research

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) had its target price cut by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 126.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AKBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.19.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.64% and a negative net margin of 113.35%. The firm had revenue of $90.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, Director Maxine Gowen sold 4,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $54,073.28. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKBA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 5.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,361,000 after purchasing an additional 87,084 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,771,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after acquiring an additional 745,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 41.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,046,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 304,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 5.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 229,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

