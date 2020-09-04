Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at HC Wainwright

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 277.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of AKBA stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $13.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.64% and a negative net margin of 113.35%. The business had revenue of $90.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, Director Maxine Gowen sold 4,567 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $54,073.28. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,361,000 after purchasing an additional 87,084 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,771,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,058,000 after purchasing an additional 745,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,046,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 304,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 229,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

