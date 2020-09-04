Ajo LP Trims Stock Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Ajo LP lowered its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,622 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP owned approximately 0.09% of Patrick Industries worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. State Street Corp grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 671,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,906,000 after acquiring an additional 23,688 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 15.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 647,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,639,000 after purchasing an additional 86,867 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the first quarter worth about $11,779,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 493.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 238,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,580,000 after acquiring an additional 197,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 15.0% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 224,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,763,000 after acquiring an additional 29,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Shares of PATK opened at $54.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.41. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $69.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.46 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.86%. Patrick Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PATK. ValuEngine downgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Patrick Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet cut Patrick Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on Patrick Industries from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

In related news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total value of $671,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,016.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 8,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $502,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 299,380 shares in the company, valued at $17,998,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,423 shares of company stock valued at $4,413,790 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.