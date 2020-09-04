Ajo LP Takes $1.27 Million Position in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Ajo LP bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 167,214 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000. Ajo LP owned approximately 0.15% of American Axle & Manufact. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get American Axle & Manufact. alerts:

NYSE AXL opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.25. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $11.26.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.34. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.89.

About American Axle & Manufact.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufact. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufact. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.