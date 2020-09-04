Ajo LP Takes $1.06 Million Position in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ)

Ajo LP acquired a new stake in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 30,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in AZZ during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AZZ by 272.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in AZZ by 3,908.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AZZ by 3,309.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 41.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AZZ news, insider Ken Lavelle bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.83 per share, for a total transaction of $169,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $289,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,438.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AZZ traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.32. The company had a trading volume of 186,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.40. AZZ Inc has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $49.46. The firm has a market cap of $922.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.23.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.41). AZZ had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $213.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on AZZ to $44.25 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

