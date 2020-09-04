Ajo LP Sells 1,685,902 Shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Ajo LP reduced its stake in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,685,902 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 22,210.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jabil news, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 292,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,240,405. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jabil from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Jabil from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jabil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

JBL stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. Jabil Inc has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $44.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.50.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

