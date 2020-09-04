Ajo LP Reduces Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Ajo LP cut its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 94.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 289,532 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,776,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,731,000 after acquiring an additional 422,285 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,124,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,716,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,111,000 after purchasing an additional 71,973 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,766,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,922,000 after purchasing an additional 52,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,876,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $246,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.31.

BAH opened at $86.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $89.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.06.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 52.76%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

