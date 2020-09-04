Ajo LP Purchases 10,833 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Ajo LP boosted its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 630.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,833 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Morningstar by 23,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in Morningstar by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 47.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MORN. TheStreet raised Morningstar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub cut Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

MORN stock opened at $159.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.92. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.59 and a fifty-two week high of $178.57.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $327.90 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 22,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.75, for a total value of $3,396,779.25. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.06, for a total value of $724,447.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,946,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,512,584.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,773 shares of company stock worth $33,013,708 in the last 90 days. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

