Ajo LP Makes New Investment in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

Ajo LP acquired a new position in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 16.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop in the second quarter valued at $327,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter valued at about $372,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter valued at about $1,483,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WING opened at $150.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.04, a P/E/G ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.03. Wingstop Inc has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $170.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $66.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.46 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 76.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WING shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $146.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

