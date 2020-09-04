Ajo LP Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Ajo LP bought a new position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 32.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 212.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total value of $598,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,547 shares in the company, valued at $23,592,475.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.80, for a total value of $314,028.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,308.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,312 shares of company stock worth $3,161,069 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.57.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $119.71 on Friday. Qorvo Inc has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $136.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.44.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $787.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

