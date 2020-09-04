Ajo LP Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Ajo LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after acquiring an additional 20,560 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 492.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIO traded down $30.06 on Friday, reaching $494.24. 146,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,773. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $515.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $443.24. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $309.38 and a 52-week high of $540.06. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $536.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.80 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 84.89% and a return on equity of 3.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $666.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $577.75.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Giovanni Magni sold 2,382 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.81, for a total value of $1,235,805.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,435 shares in the company, valued at $6,451,402.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

