Ajo LP Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Ajo LP lessened its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,662 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 8.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 63.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 24.4% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,830,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,395,000 after purchasing an additional 192,198 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMP. ValuEngine lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Cfra cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.45.

NYSE AMP opened at $156.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $180.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

In related news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,617,493.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,871,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.