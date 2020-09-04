Ajo LP Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Ajo LP lowered its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 25.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,904 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,190,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,975,000 after acquiring an additional 527,996 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 4,469,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,026,000 after buying an additional 2,034,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,340,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,803,000 after purchasing an additional 217,788 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after purchasing an additional 92,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,170,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,912,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.54. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $34.16.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.14). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $543.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.97 million. As a group, analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James lowered American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

