Ajo LP Buys New Holdings in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

Ajo LP bought a new stake in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,942 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STRA. FMR LLC increased its position in Strategic Education by 694,279.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after buying an additional 166,627 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in Strategic Education by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 310,848 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,444,000 after buying an additional 96,223 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Strategic Education by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 203,979 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,508,000 after buying an additional 62,795 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Strategic Education by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 692,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $96,728,000 after buying an additional 58,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Strategic Education by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 787,895 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $110,115,000 after buying an additional 55,181 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total value of $45,202.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $96.13 on Friday. Strategic Education Inc has a twelve month low of $95.86 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.34.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.54 million. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Strategic Education Inc will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

A number of analysts recently commented on STRA shares. BidaskClub lowered Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Sidoti upgraded Strategic Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded Strategic Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.50.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.