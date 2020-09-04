Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics primarily in the United States. The companys lead product includes ALRN-6924, targets the tumor suppressor protein p53 for the treatment of a range of cancers which are in clinical stage. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of ALRN stock opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $47.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 3.65.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rickenbach Josef H. Von acquired 227,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $249,999.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 445,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,006. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 36,893 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 106.0% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 47,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 24,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

