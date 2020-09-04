AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded AIB Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Get AIB Group alerts:

Shares of AIBRF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.30. 698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,742. AIB Group has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for AIB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.