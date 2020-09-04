Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,016,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,395 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $66,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Agree Realty by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $66.76 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $45.23 and a 52 week high of $80.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.20.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $57.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.23 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 41.98% and a return on equity of 5.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADC. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.33.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

