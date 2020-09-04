AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Short Interest Down 19.4% in August

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,080,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the July 30th total of 16,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, May 15th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.25 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.98.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 2,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $39,086.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 222,443 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 140,573 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 20,944 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $921,000. 60.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGNC opened at $13.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.49. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $19.65.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 109.14% and a positive return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2310.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a aug 20 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

