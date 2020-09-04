Aeon Price Tops $0.40 (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Aeon has a total market cap of $6.28 million and approximately $3,921.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aeon has traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00003824 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.70 or 0.00778446 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003522 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000642 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 84.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars.

