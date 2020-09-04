Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AGLE. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.31.

Shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics stock opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a current ratio of 10.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.22. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The firm has a market cap of $328.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.85.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 150.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 119.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 12,467 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $3,078,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aeglea Bio Therapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

