Aegis Downgrades Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) to Hold

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) was downgraded by research analysts at Aegis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.40 price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Acasti Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acasti Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.47.

Shares of Acasti Pharma stock opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.59. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.91. Acasti Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $3.08.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acasti Pharma will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acasti Pharma stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) by 166.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,932 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Acasti Pharma worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

