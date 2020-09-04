ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) Short Interest Update

ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,880,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the July 30th total of 9,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman acquired 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $29,478.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 31,500 shares of company stock worth $90,386. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth about $563,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,977,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,300,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. 56.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $207.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91. ADMA Biologics has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 11.10.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 164.90% and a negative return on equity of 104.32%. The company had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADMA. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ADMA Biologics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

