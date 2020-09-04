ACS’s (BOZTY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of ACS (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research upgraded ACS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

Shares of ACS stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,906. ACS has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.70.

Boozt AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, sells fashion, apparel, and beauty products online. It operates through three segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Other. The company operates Boozt.com, a multi-brand Webstore with approximately 600 brand partners for women, men, kids, sports and athleisure, beauty, and home products.

