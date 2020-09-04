Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Shares Gap Down to $0.52

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.52, but opened at $0.40. Acorda Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 2,323 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acorda Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.27. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.55% and a negative net margin of 138.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics Inc will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACOR. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 132.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 984,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 561,281 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 153.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 539,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 326,530 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 17.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,872,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 282,582 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

