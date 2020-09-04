Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aclaris Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Aclaris Therapeutics stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,036. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $100.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,827.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 317.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 28,749 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 26,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 501,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

