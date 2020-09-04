Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) Short Interest Update

Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the July 30th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 480,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of Acacia Research stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3.11. Acacia Research has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.54.
Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 145.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ACTG. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Acacia Research from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded Acacia Research from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.
Acacia Research Company Profile
Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engage in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.
