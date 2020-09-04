Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) Short Interest Update

Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the July 30th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 480,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Acacia Research stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3.11. Acacia Research has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 145.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACTG. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 739.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACTG. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Acacia Research from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded Acacia Research from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engage in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.