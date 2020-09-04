Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/31/2020 – Abercrombie & Fitch had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $10.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/28/2020 – Abercrombie & Fitch had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

8/28/2020 – Abercrombie & Fitch had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $17.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/25/2020 – Abercrombie & Fitch had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Abercrombie & Fitch is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $782.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch Co alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.06. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth $132,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 34.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 291,715 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 74,919 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,598 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter valued at about $2,297,000. 98.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.