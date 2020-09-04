AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AAON has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AAON from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of AAON in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $63.00.

AAON stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,960. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.05. AAON has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 0.68.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). AAON had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $125.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AAON will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Mikel D. Crews sold 36,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total value of $2,030,572.25. Also, CAO Rebecca Thompson sold 3,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $203,675.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,674 shares in the company, valued at $521,914.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,481 shares of company stock worth $4,152,980. Insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AAON by 24.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in AAON by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in AAON by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AAON during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

