AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. is a micro component solutions provider for communications and consumer electronics market. The Company is engaged in designing and manufacturing a diverse range of components including acoustics, antennas, optics, haptics and Li-ion polymer batteries for mobile devices. Its products are used in a variety of applications including mobile handsets, tablets, notebooks, LED TV, game consoles, eReaders, MP3 players, MP4 players, and many other consumer electronics. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Get AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR alerts:

Separately, Citigroup cut AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.00.

AACAY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,029. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $9.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.05.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

About AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides miniaturized technology components to the consumer electronics industry worldwide. The company operates through Dynamic Components, electromagnetic drives and precision components, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

Read More: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (AACAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.