A.G. Barr (LON:BAG) Price Target Cut to GBX 310 by Analysts at Barclays

A.G. Barr (LON:BAG) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of A.G. Barr in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. A.G. Barr has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 453.75 ($5.93).

BAG traded down GBX 37 ($0.48) on Thursday, hitting GBX 383 ($5.00). 387,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,873. A.G. Barr has a fifty-two week low of GBX 401 ($5.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 663 ($8.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.07 million and a P/E ratio of 15.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 433.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 476.48.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Carbonates, Still Drinks and Water, and Other segments. The company offers flavored, carbonated soft, sparkling and still soft, juice fruit, flavored energy, squash, non-carbonated, natural, and blended exotic juice drinks, as well as other juices and soft drinks; spring and sparkling water; mixers and iced tea; and fruit cocktail mixers, including purées and syrups.

