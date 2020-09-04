83,441 Shares in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Purchased by Ajo LP

Ajo LP purchased a new position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Carnival from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Carnival from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Macquarie lowered shares of Carnival from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.59.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $18.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.89. Carnival Corp has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($1.51). Carnival had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $740.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post -7.33 EPS for the current year.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

