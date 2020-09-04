58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 55.4% from the July 30th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of 58.com by 735.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,014,000 after acquiring an additional 469,306 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in 58.com by 33.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in 58.com by 34.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of 58.com by 102.5% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 89,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 45,245 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of 58.com by 14.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 72,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 58.com alerts:

NYSE:WUBA traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.53. 1,253,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,068. 58.com has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $69.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.91.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 26th. The information services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. 58.com had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 61.33%. The firm had revenue of $361.37 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that 58.com will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded 58.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. New Street Research cut 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. 58.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

About 58.com

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for 58.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 58.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.