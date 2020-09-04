526 Shares in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 526 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,867,000 after acquiring an additional 20,560 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 183.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 492.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 29.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Giovanni Magni sold 2,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.81, for a total transaction of $1,235,805.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,451,402.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $666.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.75.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $494.24 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $309.38 and a 1 year high of $540.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $515.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $443.24.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $536.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.80 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 84.89%. On average, analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

