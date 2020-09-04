5,245 Shares in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Bought by Athanor Capital LP

Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth $105,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth $118,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Jack in the Box by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JACK. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $71.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.53.

In other news, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 2,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $181,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,450.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,357. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.60. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $93.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.36. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $242.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.63 million. Research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.78%.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

