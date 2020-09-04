360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Gap Up to $11.51

360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.51, but opened at $11.85. 360 Finance shares last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 1,802 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 360 Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 29th. TheStreet upgraded 360 Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded 360 Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded 360 Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on 360 Finance in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.47.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QFIN. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 360 Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,387,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of 360 Finance by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 841,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after acquiring an additional 475,464 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 360 Finance by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 966,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 238,832 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of 360 Finance by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 238,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 151,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 360 Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

360 Finance, Inc operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

